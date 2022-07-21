News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk murder case could be delayed

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:53 AM July 21, 2022
Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1

Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at Lake Close, Shipdham, on, August 1 last year. - Credit: Facebook

The trial of a man accused of the murder of his wife in her own home in Norfolk due to start next week could yet be adjourned.

Rafal Winiarski, 40, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Shipdham. Picture: Sarah Lucy B

Police were called to Lake Close, Shipdham where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was found on August 1 last year. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Winiarski, formerly of Lake Close, Shipdham, was due to stand trial on Monday (July 25) but Lori Tucker, defending, made an application to vacate the trial on Thursday (July 21).

Mrs Tucker said they needed to make further enquiries in relation to his psychiatrist among other issues.

She said she was making the application today as she was aware there were family members of the deceased who were preparing to travel to Norwich from Poland for Monday.

Judge Anthony Bate said the case should still be listed on Monday (July 25) but with no witnesses to be called.

The case will then be considered further in front of Judge Alice Robinson, who will be the trial judge.

As previously reported, emergency services had been called to the scene at around 1.21pm on August 1 last year following concerns for the safety of Ms Lechanska.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

