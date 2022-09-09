News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk murder case adjourned as no interpreter in court

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:38 PM September 9, 2022
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Shipdham. Picture: Sarah Lucy B

Rafal Winiarski has been charged with murder following the death of Malgorzata Lechanska at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The case of a man accused of murdering his wife has been adjourned as there was no interpreter to translate proceedings for him.

Rafal Winiarski, 41, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year.

Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1

Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1. - Credit: Facebook

Winiarksi, formerly of Lake Close, Shipdham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 9) but the case could not progress as there was no Polish interpreter at court.

Judge Alice Robinson said "despite the court's best efforts we've been unable to get an interpreter".

The case was adjourned until Friday, September 16.

Flowers left at the scene in Lake Close, Shipdham, where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was found on Sunday (August 1).

Flowers left close to the scene in Lake Close, Shipdham, where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was discovered by police on Sunday (August 1). - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Winiarski had been due to stand trial for murder in July but it did not go ahead as he had refused to undergo psychiatric tests ahead of the case.

At the hearing it was recommended he be transferred from prison to hospital.

As previously reported, emergency services had been called to the scene at around 1.21pm on August 1 last year following concerns for the safety of Ms Lechanska.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

