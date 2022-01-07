Case adjourned for man accused of wife's murder
- Credit: Facebook
The case of a man accused of the murder of his wife in her home in a Norfolk village has been adjourned.
Police were called to Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year after concerns for the safety of a woman were raised.
Emergency services were sent to the scene at around 1.21pm, but 37-year-old Malgorzata Lechanska was pronounced dead a short time later.
A post-mortem examination revealed she died from a severe head injury.
Rafal Winiarski, of Lake Close, was arrested following the incident and, subsequently charged with murder.
The 40-year-old appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 7) via videolink for a further case management hearing.
But the case was put back a week, to Friday January 14, for a further mention by Judge Anthony Bate.
Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Lori Tucker for Winiarski.
Most Read
- 1 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
- 2 Homes bid withdrawn after GP surgery says land being 'encroached'
- 3 Man accused of murdering wife has charge dropped
- 4 Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of underwear
- 5 'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14
- 6 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
- 7 Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter to close - and reopen elsewhere
- 8 Photo shows hospital beds squeezed next to each other with no privacy
- 9 100 Covid patients now in NNUH and eight patients jammed into six-bed rooms
- 10 Norfolk to see increase in low-flying military exercises