Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1 last year. - Credit: Facebook

The case of a man accused of the murder of his wife in her home in a Norfolk village has been adjourned.

Police were called to Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year after concerns for the safety of a woman were raised.

lowers left close to the scene in Lake Close, Shipdham, where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was discovered by police on August 1 last year. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk









Emergency services were sent to the scene at around 1.21pm, but 37-year-old Malgorzata Lechanska was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from a severe head injury.

Rafal Winiarski, of Lake Close, was arrested following the incident and, subsequently charged with murder.

The 40-year-old appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 7) via videolink for a further case management hearing.

But the case was put back a week, to Friday January 14, for a further mention by Judge Anthony Bate.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Lori Tucker for Winiarski.



