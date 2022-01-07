News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Case adjourned for man accused of wife's murder

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:18 PM January 7, 2022
Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1. 

Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1 last year. - Credit: Facebook

The case of a man accused of the murder of his wife in her home in a Norfolk village has been adjourned.

Police were called to Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year after concerns for the safety of a woman were raised. 

Flowers left at the scene in Lake Close, Shipdham, where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was found on Sunday (August 1).

lowers left close to the scene in Lake Close, Shipdham, where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was discovered by police on August 1 last year. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk



Emergency services were sent to the scene at around 1.21pm, but 37-year-old Malgorzata Lechanska was pronounced dead a short time later. 

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from a severe head injury.

Rafal Winiarski, of Lake Close, was arrested following the incident and, subsequently charged with murder.

The 40-year-old appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 7) via videolink for a further case management hearing.

But the case was put back a week, to Friday January 14, for a further mention by Judge Anthony Bate.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Lori Tucker for Winiarski.


