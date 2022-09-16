News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of murder to be transferred to mental health unit

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:06 PM September 16, 2022
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Shipdham. Picture: Sarah Lucy B

Rafal Winiarski has been charged with murder following the death of Malgorzata Lechanska at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man accused of murdering his wife is to be transferred to a mental health hospital so he can be further assessed.

Rafal Winiarski, 41, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year.

Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1

Malgorzata Lechanska who was killed at her home at Shipdham, near Dereham in August last year - Credit: Facebook

Winiarski had been due to stand trial for murder in July but it did not go ahead as he had refused to undergo psychiatric tests ahead of the case.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 16) when it was heard he had been seen by a psychiatrist who had started the process to apply for an 'diversion' to hospital under section 48 of the Mental Health Act.

Lori Tucker, who represents Winiarski, said it was hoped a bed would become available at the Broadland Clinic, a mental health hospital, in the next couple of weeks for an initial three month assessment.

Flowers left at the scene in Lake Close, Shipdham, where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was found on Sunday (August 1).

Rafal Winiarski has been charged with murder following the death of Malgorzata Lechanska at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Judge Alice Robinson adjourned the case until the week of October 17 to allow further assessments to be made.

As previously reported, emergency services had been called to the scene at around 1.21pm on August 1 last year following concerns for the safety of Ms Lechanska.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.
 

