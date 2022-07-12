Father accused of teen daughter's murder thought he had hit bin
A father accused of murdering his daughter by running over her with his car told police he thought he had struck a wheelie bin.
Nigel Malt's vehicle hit daughter Lauren, 19, after she told him to leave her property in the village of West Winch, near King's Lynn, where he had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.
Norwich Crown Court - where Malt, 44, is on trial for her murder - heard transcripts from his interviews with police, conducted after his daughter's death.
In one - held a couple of days after Miss Malt's death, on January 23 this year - he told officers he had not realised he had struck his daughter when he reversed his Mercedes.
He said: "I reversed back heard this noise and thought 'whatever is that?'
"I heard a bang and thought it was a wheelie bin I had hit. There's always wheelie bins on that side.
"I pulled forward and realised it was my baby.
"I didn't realise it was my baby.
"When I got out I was devastated.
"She was just in a mess.
"She didn't look well."
Malt told officers he had not seen who it was or what it was that he had hit until he saw his daughter on the floor.
He said: "I didn't mean to hit Lauren, I didn't know it was her. I love her."
Malt said he was "never, ever going to get over this".
He said he had gone to her home in Leete Way to see his daughter but that her boyfriend was "running around shouting".
Malt said there was a lot of shouting and Miss Malt told him to go, which he attempted to do "because that's what she told me".
The defendant was leaving but heard more shouting and reversed back, hitting his daughter.
Malt said he loved his daughter with all his heart and "would never hurt her".
He said: "It's very hard for me. I really love Lauren. I still love Lauren."
Malt, from Lynn Road, denies murder.
The trial continues.