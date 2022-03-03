Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year. - Credit: Facebook

A man accused of the murder of his wife in her own home in Norfolk has refused to see psychiatrists in the case, a court has heard.

Rafal Winiarski, 40, has been charged with murder of Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year.

Lake Close in Shipdham where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was found in August last year. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The defendant was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (March 3) for a further case management hearing.

Lori Tucker, who represents Winiarski, said the defendant was due to see a psychiatrist for the crown on February 11 and for the defence on February 17 but "refused to see both".

Mrs Tucker said Winiarski also refused to see her before Wednesday's hearing and had no instructions from the defendant.

She said they were looking to see whether there was any possibility of obtaining a mental health act remand in respect of the defendant.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said he had no idea whether the defendant did have a mental health disorder but admitted his refusal to see doctors who were there to help him was "bizarre".

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until Friday (March 4) to see if a psychiatrist could attend and investigate matters further.

A trial in the case has been provisionally fixed for July 25 this year.

As previously reported, emergency services had been called to the scene at around 1.21pm on August 1 last year following concerns for the safety of Ms Lechanska. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died as a result of a severe head injury.

The mother-of-two had worked at Center Parcs near Thetford for the past three years and was described as a "popular" member of staff who would be "sorely missed".

Neighbours of Ms Lechanska have told of their shock at the death of the "caring" and "quiet" woman who loved her garden and who planted fruit plants for other children in the community to enjoy.