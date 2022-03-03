News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of wife's murder refuses to see psychiatrists

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:43 AM March 3, 2022
Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1

Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year. - Credit: Facebook

A man accused of the murder of his wife in her own home in Norfolk has refused to see psychiatrists in the case, a court has heard.

Rafal Winiarski, 40, has been charged with murder of Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Shipdham. Picture: Sarah Lucy B

Lake Close in Shipdham where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was found in August last year. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The defendant was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (March 3) for a further case management hearing.

Lori Tucker, who represents Winiarski, said the defendant was due to see a psychiatrist for the crown on February 11 and for the defence on February 17 but "refused to see both".

Mrs Tucker said Winiarski also refused to see her before Wednesday's hearing and had no instructions from the defendant.

She said they were looking to see whether there was any possibility of obtaining a mental health act remand in respect of the defendant. 

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said he had no idea whether the defendant did have a mental health disorder but admitted his refusal to see doctors who were there to help him was "bizarre".

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until Friday (March 4) to see if a psychiatrist could attend and investigate matters further.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic pub closes doors temporarily after tenant moves out
  2. 2 Ear wax removal to end in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries
  3. 3 Another cliff fall along north Norfolk coast after wet weather
  1. 4 Thousands of speeding drivers have their cases dropped
  2. 5 Teenager jailed for six years over Norwich triple stabbing
  3. 6 Norfolk pub undergoes major revamp with Sunday roasts at the heart
  4. 7 Tributes paid to musician who died in UEA Sportspark pool incident
  5. 8 Drivers face delays on A47 due to emergency roadworks
  6. 9 Neighbours react with sadness after sudden death of woman in 70s
  7. 10 Family behind much-loved Broads pub take on second premises

A trial in the case has been provisionally fixed for July 25 this year.

As previously reported, emergency services had been called to the scene at around 1.21pm on August 1 last year following concerns for the safety of Ms Lechanska. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died as a result of a severe head injury.

 The mother-of-two had worked at Center Parcs near Thetford for the past three years and was described as a "popular" member of staff who would be "sorely missed".

Neighbours of Ms Lechanska have told of their shock at the death of the "caring" and "quiet" woman who loved her garden and who planted fruit plants for other children in the community to enjoy.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Sheringham Fish Bar and Kebab Delight in the town's High Street. 

High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Huckerby.

Norfolk Live News

Police hunt for wanted Norwich man

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The drivers of a Land Rover and a white Peugeot van crashed in Thursford on Tuesday (March 1) afternoon.

Norfolk Live News

Car ends up on its roof after crash in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's has released better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Picture: Andrew Matthew

Sainsbury's set to close three cafés at Norfolk stores

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon