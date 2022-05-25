Police at the scene at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 22-year-old accused of the murder of a man in a Norfolk town has refused to appear in court.

Riley Peckham, 22, and his father Wayne Peckham, 47, have both been charged with the murder of Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, near Downham Market.

Matthew Rodwell who was found dead at a property in Downham Market in January 2022 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Riley Peckham, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 25).

But the court heard the defendant "was not here today" with it understood he had refused to attend.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case with a further hearing to be heard on September 9 to check readiness for trial.

Both defendants are to attend that hearing.

Riley Peckham and his father, Wayne, also of Manby Close, Hilgay, are both due to stand trial on September 26 this year having both previously denied the murder of Mr Rodwell.

Police at the scene at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found - Credit: Danielle Booden

Wayne Peckham has also pleaded not guilty to a further count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Flowers at the scene of the property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, in Downham Market, at around 8pm on Sunday, January 23 this year, following reports of a disturbance.

Officers arrived at the address to find Mr Rodwell with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released by police, Mr Rodwell’s parents said: "We’re devastated at the loss of our son. Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling."

He worked as a refuse worker for Serco, on its King's Lynn and West Norfolk team.