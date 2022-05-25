News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of murder fails to appear in court

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:07 AM May 25, 2022
Police at a property on Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market for the second day of a murder investigatio

Police at the scene at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 22-year-old accused of the murder of a man in a Norfolk town has refused to appear in court.

Riley Peckham, 22, and his father Wayne Peckham, 47, have both been charged with the murder of Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, near Downham Market.

Mathew Rodwell

Matthew Rodwell who was found dead at a property in Downham Market in January 2022 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Riley Peckham, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 25).

But the court heard the defendant "was not here today" with it understood he had refused to attend.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case with a further hearing to be heard on September 9 to check readiness for trial.

Both defendants are to attend that hearing.

Riley Peckham and his father, Wayne, also of Manby Close, Hilgay, are both due to stand trial on September 26 this year having both previously denied the murder of Mr Rodwell.

Police at a property on Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market for the second day of a murder investigatio

Police at the scene at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk zoo keeper abandoned as a baby reunited with mother in ITV show
  2. 2 Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast rehearses over Norfolk
  3. 3 Lane of A47 remains shut after serious crash yesterday afternoon
  1. 4 Café completely sells out on first week of launching Sunday roasts
  2. 5 'Mishap' at historic hotel as van crashes into entrance wall
  3. 6 Hero boxer rescues man who plunged into river to save dog
  4. 7 Norwich man in court over £3.5m whiskey theft
  5. 8 Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops
  6. 9 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  7. 10 9 of the best campsites on the Norfolk coast

Wayne Peckham has also pleaded not guilty to a further count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Flowers laid at a property on Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market where a murder investigation is takin

Flowers at the scene of the property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, in Downham Market, at around 8pm on Sunday, January 23 this year, following reports of a disturbance.

Officers arrived at the address to find Mr Rodwell with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released by police, Mr Rodwell’s parents said: "We’re devastated at the loss of our son. Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling."

He worked as a refuse worker for Serco, on its King's Lynn and West Norfolk team.

Downham Market News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Amy Godwin and Liberty James at Fakenham Racecourse for Ladies Day

Gallery

PICTURES: The best-dressed punters at Fakenham Ladies Day

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at a press conference at Down Hall Country House

Lifestyle | Video

Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions

Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter

Logo Icon
Miss Van Wouw, who began teaching at the school in September 2013, was dismissed for gross malpracti

Quiz

Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon