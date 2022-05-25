Man accused of murder fails to appear in court
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A 22-year-old accused of the murder of a man in a Norfolk town has refused to appear in court.
Riley Peckham, 22, and his father Wayne Peckham, 47, have both been charged with the murder of Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, near Downham Market.
Riley Peckham, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 25).
But the court heard the defendant "was not here today" with it understood he had refused to attend.
Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case with a further hearing to be heard on September 9 to check readiness for trial.
Both defendants are to attend that hearing.
Riley Peckham and his father, Wayne, also of Manby Close, Hilgay, are both due to stand trial on September 26 this year having both previously denied the murder of Mr Rodwell.
Wayne Peckham has also pleaded not guilty to a further count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, in Downham Market, at around 8pm on Sunday, January 23 this year, following reports of a disturbance.
Officers arrived at the address to find Mr Rodwell with serious injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement released by police, Mr Rodwell’s parents said: "We’re devastated at the loss of our son. Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling."
He worked as a refuse worker for Serco, on its King's Lynn and West Norfolk team.