Norfolk murder accused moved to mental health unit
- Credit: Archant/Facebook
A man accused of murdering his wife has been transferred to a mental health hospital so he can be further assessed.
Rafal Winiarski, 41, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year.
Winiarski had been due to stand trial for murder in July but it did not go ahead as he had refused to undergo psychiatric tests ahead of the case.
He appeared at King's Lynn Crown Court on Thursday (October 20) via videolink when it was confirmed he had been transferred to Northside House, a Norwich-based mental health hospital.
It followed an earlier application for a 'diversion' to hospital under section 48 of the Mental Health Act.
Judge Alice Robinson adjourned the case until January 13 next year for a further hearing.
As previously reported, emergency services had been called to the scene at around 1.21pm on August 1 last year following concerns for the safety of Ms Lechanska.
She was pronounced dead a short time later.