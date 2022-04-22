Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1 last year. - Credit: Facebook

A man accused of the murder of his wife in a Norfolk village will be expected to enter a plea in court next month.

Rafal Winiarski, 40, has been charged with the murder of Malgorzata Lechanska who was pronounced dead after being found by police at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham, near Dereham.

Rafal Winiarski, 40, of Lake Close, Shipdham, was arrested and charged with murdering Malgorzata Lechanska. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An update to the case was heard at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (April 22) when Judge Anthony Bate fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) for May 5.

Police had been called to the address on August 1 last year after concerns for the safety of a woman were raised.

Emergency services were sent to the scene at around 1.21pm, but the 37-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from a severe head injury.

Ms Lechanska, a mother of two, worked at Center Parcs in Thetford for the past three years and has been described as a "popular" member of staff who will be "sorely missed".