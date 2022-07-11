Crash murder accused told police he did not see his daughter
A father accused of murdering his daughter after she was run over told police he just did not see her, as otherwise he would have stopped.
Nigel Malt, 44, ran over his daughter Lauren, 19, after she had told him to leave after he had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.
Norwich Crown Court has heard Miss Malt died after being hit by a car near her home in Leete Way, West Winch, shortly before 7.30pm on January 23.
On Monday (July 11) the jury of six men and six women heard transcripts of Malt being interviewed by police following his daughter's death.
In one interview, the day after Miss Malt's death, he said: "I got in my car and then I was reversing, and then I just heard a noise.
"I was reversing and heard a bang. Then when I got out it was Lauren.
"She must've been looking the other way and I just didn't see her.
"It's just a mistake, it's horrible, bless her."
He went on to say: "I loved that girl so much - she's been my right arm or whatever."
Malt said Miss Malt was "the only person I've got really in life" and told police she was "really so caring".
He told police that after going to Leete Way his daughter's boyfriend had come out "shouting".
Malt said he thought her boyfriend "wanted a fight" as he was being "aggressive towards me".
He said if he had known his daughter's boyfriend was there he would not have gone there and "none of this would've happened".
Malt said his daughter told him to go home.
He was driving away but someone shouted and he "reversed back and hit Lauren".
Malt said he had looked in the rear-view mirror but could not see Lauren.
He said: "She must've been looking the other way and I just didn't see her.
"She was that side in my blind spot. She must have been.
"I did not see her at all and she did not see me "otherwise she would've moved".
"It's just a horrible moment in my life.
"I was fixated on getting my daughter to hospital.
"All I can remember is trying to scoop her up.
"I didn't kidnap her or nothing, I was trying to save her life - that's what I was trying to do.
"I was kissing her and saying I love you my baby girl."
Malt, from Lynn Road, denies murder.
The trial continues.