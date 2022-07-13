Dad accused of killing daughter declines to give evidence in trial

Nigel Malt has gone on trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt - Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock

A father accused of murdering his daughter by running over her with his car has declined to give evidence in his trial.

Nigel Malt's car hit his daughter Lauren, 19, after she told him to leave her property in Leete Way, West Winch, near King's Lynn, after he had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Lauren Malt who died after being hit by a car in Leete Way, West Winch on January 23

Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied murder.

On Wednesday (July 13) Malt was expected to give evidence in his defence after the prosecution case was completed on Tuesday (July 12).

But Allison Summers QC, told the jury the defendant would not be giving evidence in the case.

Judge Anthony Bate told Malt's barrister that the jury "may make inferences" as a result of the defendant's decision not to give evidence in the case.

Leete Way, West Winch where Lauren Malt was run over on January 23 this year

This week the jury of six women and six men have heard transcripts from interviews Malt had with police after his daughter's death on January 23 this year.

In one - held a couple of days after Miss Malt's death - he told officers he had not realised he had struck his daughter when he reversed his Mercedes.

He said: "I reversed back, heard this noise and thought 'whatever is that?'.

"I heard a bang and thought it was a wheelie bin I had hit. There's always wheelie bins on that side.

"I pulled forward and realised it was my baby. I didn't realise it was my baby.

"When I got out I was devastated. She was just in a mess.

"She didn't look well."

Malt told officers he had not seen who it was or what it was that he had hit until he saw his daughter on the floor.

He said: "I didn't mean to hit Lauren, I didn't know it was her. I love her."

Malt said he was "never, ever going to get over this".

He said he had gone to her home in Leete Way to see his daughter but that her boyfriend was "running around shouting".

Malt said there was a lot of shouting and Miss Malt told him to go, which he attempted to do "because that's what she told me".

The defendant was leaving but heard more shouting and reversed back, hitting his daughter.

Malt said he loved his daughter with all his heart and "would never hurt her".

The trial continues.