Drug dealing mother-of-five had ‘cocaine stuffed in bra’

Rachel Bean was given a suspended jail sentence at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A mother-of-five has been given a suspended jail sentence after admitting dealing cocaine.

Rachel Bean was found with drugs worth £2,800 stuffed inside her bra when her Renault Clio was stopped by police on the A47 near the Norfolk Showground on January 23 last year.

Text messages on her mobile phone revealed evidence of selling drugs, Norwich Crown Court was told.

The 31-year-old, from Moorgate in Dereham, admitted possession of 28.8 grams of cocaine with intent to supply.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said the unemployed mum had become addicted to cocaine while in an abusive relationship and had resorted to selling drugs in order to fund her habit.

“There is an element of naivety in her offending,” he added.

Sentencing Bean to 18 months suspended for 18 months, recorder Darren Reed said she had come “within a hair’s breadth” of going to prison but that jailing her would have had a “significant harmful impact” on her children.