Brandon Lewis urges end to courts strike as he is sworn as Lord Chancellor

Justice secretary Brandon Lewis has urged striking lawyers to “carefully” consider a new pay offer after saying the “disruptive” action is “delaying justice for hundreds of victims”.

The Great Yarmouth MP made his comments as he was formally sworn in as Lord Chancellor during a traditional ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

After hailing the work of the judiciary and court staff during the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts to cut down the case backlog, he said: “I am hopeful to now see an end to the disruptive strike action that risks undoing the progress made… and means delaying justice for hundreds of victims.”

The dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work has led to many cases in Norwich being delayed.

Mr Lewis said the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) will be balloting its members on “generous” proposals from the government.

He said: “I am pleased to have reached an agreement with the leadership of the criminal bar today... these (proposals) are generous and I would encourage CBA members to consider them carefully and positively.”

A qualified barrister, Mr Lewis swore allegiance to new King Charles III in front of senior judges and lawyers during a grand ceremony in the gothic building’s Court 4.

He becomes the ninth appointee to the office of the Lord Chancellor – which can be traced back to before the Norman Conquest – since the Conservatives came to power in coalition with the Liberal Democrats following the 2010 election.

Mr Lewis, wearing a wig and dressed in traditional gold and black robes, said it was a “huge honour” to take up his role.

He highlighted the global standing of the English legal system and its economic impact adding he wanted to see “a modern justice system that is built around the people who use it”.

He said that he wanted to explore options for improving the probation service, adding: “I’m determined to make public protection the overriding factor in parole decisions.”

The Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, Lord Burnett of Maldon, welcomed Mr Lewis to his new position and told him: “It is perhaps not unfair to say that justice has suffered more than it should have done over the last decade.

“We look forward to admiring your powers of persuasion and advocacy skills in your dealings with the Treasury.”