A father and son have been charged with the murder of Matthew Rodwell (pictured). - Credit: Norfolk Police

A father and son could stand trial this summer accused of the murder of a man in Downham Market.

Wayne Peckham, 47, is charged with murder and his son, Riley Peckham, 22, with murder, escape from lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker.

Police were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, in Downham Market, at around 8pm on Sunday, January 23, following reports of a disturbance inside the house.

Police at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, following the murder of Matthew Rodwell. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Officers arrived at the address to find Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, near Downham, with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Wayne Peckham and Riley Peckham, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (January 27) when they spoke only to confirm their details.

A provisional trial date of July 25 was fixed by Judge Anthony Bate with the case expected to last for about two weeks.

The pair, who appeared via videolink from Norwich Prison, will next appear in court on April 1 for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

Both were remanded in custody.

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution while Will Carter represented both defendants.

A Home Office post mortem examination was carried out this week although a preliminary cause of death was not given and is "pending further investigation".

Wayne Peckham was arrested at the scene while Riley Peckham was arrested at a house in Paradise Place, also in the town.

In a statement released by police, Mr Rodwell’s parents said: "We’re devastated at the loss of our son.

"Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling and all we ask is you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."

He worked as a refuse worker for Serco, on its King's Lynn and West Norfolk team.

Jerry Barnes, operations manager, said: “Matthew Rodwell (Matt), worked at our King's Lynn depot from 2007, having joined the team as a refuse loader.

"In later years he achieved his HGV driver qualification, of which he was immensely proud.

"He will be very sadly missed by all of his colleagues who are devastated by the news.

"Matt was a very popular member of the team, his friendly nature meant he got on with everybody.

He added: "Our thoughts and condolences go out to Matthew’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Tributes have also been paid on social media following news of Mr Rodwell's death.







