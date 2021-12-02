Jed Edwards and Stanley Clohisey have been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court for drugs offences. - Credit: Archant

Two people were caught with drugs after police detected a strong smell of cannabis in their car.

Jed Edwards, 22, and Stanley Clohisey, 21, were stopped by officers in King's Lynn following a routine patrol.

Norwich Crown Court heard police detected a smell of the drug and Clohisey told officers he had cannabis in the boot.

David Barr, prosecuting, said police found 146g of cannabis, more than £1,000 of cash and a knuckle duster, during the incident on November 23 last year.

Edwards was found to have a quantity of cannabis on him as well as cash.

Mr Barr said the pair's phones were also seized and examined with messages showing the pair had been involved in the supply of class B drugs.

Clohisey was also involved in the supply of a small quantity of class A drugs.

It was accepted this was not commercial supply but a venture to a small group of people "known to each of the defendants" in order to fund personal use.

Clohisey, of Norwich Road, Cromer, appeared in court after admitting two counts of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon.

Edwards, of Cromer Road, Overstrand, appeared at court on Thursday (December 2) to be sentenced having admitted possession with intent to supply controlled class B drug, concerned in the supply of ketamine and concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Judge Alice Robinson passed a nine month sentence, suspended for 18 months on Clohisey who was also ordered to undertake 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and 120 hours unpaid work.

Edwards was given a 12 month community order and 80 hours unpaid work.

Hugh Vass, mitigating for Clohisey, said his client was extremely cooperative with police and volunteered the fact he had cocaine and cannabis as well as the knuckle duster and cash.

He said the supply of cocaine was a "one off" for a friend but insisted he understands how serious the offending was and that he would be a "lucky young man" if he did not go to prison.

Emma Reed, mitigating for Edwards, said the defendant was still a young man and "naivety played a role for him" adding he "very stupidly" supplied drugs to his friends.



