Two men deny robbery and GBH after Yarmouth incident

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:04 PM February 23, 2022
Norwich Crown Court.

Two men are to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of robbery and causing GBH. - Credit: Archant

Two men are to stand trial accused of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.

Dylan Edwards, 28, and Marley Fawcett, 22, have both been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery following an incident in Great Yarmouth on January 19, 2019.

Edwards, of Beccles Road, Gorleston, near Yarmouth, pleaded not guilty to both offences when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (February 23).

Fawcett, of Farman Close, Belton, near Yarmouth, denied robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also denied another offence of being concerned in making an offer to supply a quantity of cocaine to another on the same date.

Both men will stand trial on October 17 this year.

A third defendant, Jack Youngman, 25, of Robin Hood Road, Norwich, also appeared in court.

He admitted being concerned in making an offer to supply a quantity of cocaine to another on January 19, 2019 and will be sentenced on March 23.

Great Yarmouth News

