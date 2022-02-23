Two men deny robbery and GBH after Yarmouth incident
- Credit: Archant
Two men are to stand trial accused of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.
Dylan Edwards, 28, and Marley Fawcett, 22, have both been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery following an incident in Great Yarmouth on January 19, 2019.
Edwards, of Beccles Road, Gorleston, near Yarmouth, pleaded not guilty to both offences when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (February 23).
Fawcett, of Farman Close, Belton, near Yarmouth, denied robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He also denied another offence of being concerned in making an offer to supply a quantity of cocaine to another on the same date.
Both men will stand trial on October 17 this year.
A third defendant, Jack Youngman, 25, of Robin Hood Road, Norwich, also appeared in court.
Most Read
- 1 Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home
- 2 9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now
- 3 'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens
- 4 Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket
- 5 'Very loving' engineer, 17, died after hitting road sign
- 6 A47 reopens after almost seven hours following serious crash
- 7 Huge bungalow with stunning field views is for sale for £1.1m
- 8 Two in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A47 crash
- 9 Grade II listed £1.3m hotel near Norwich looking for new owner
- 10 Images show how storm damage impacted Norfolk's National Trust sites
He admitted being concerned in making an offer to supply a quantity of cocaine to another on January 19, 2019 and will be sentenced on March 23.