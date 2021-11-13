News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Men appear in court over £100,000 cannabis factory charges

Nigel Chapman

Published: 1:00 PM November 13, 2021
King's Lynn coroners' court. Picture: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

Two men have made a first appearance in court almost a year after a £100,000 cannabis factory was uncovered in Fairstead.

Carlos Silvadix, 47, and Bruno Barroso, 22, appeared before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday, jointly charged with producing the class B drug and causing £2,700 damage to the rental property.

The court was told that Silvadix, who runs a barber shop, returned to the home as police were carrying out the search on December 10, 2020.

Barroso, who works at the barber’s, was said to also have keys to the property.

The bench heard that cannabis grows were found in all but one room of the three-bedroom home in Persimmon. A total of 187 plants with a potential product weight of up to 4.87kg and growing equipment were seized.

Silvadix, of Lynn Road, Walton Highway, and Barroso, of Lynn Road, Gaywood, did not enter pleas to the charges.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction on the case and it will next be heard at Norwich Crown Court on December 9.

The defendants were granted unconditional bail.

King's Lynn News

