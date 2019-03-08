Men appear in court over rape and sexual assault charges

Two men have appeared in court charged with sexual offences against a woman.

Kevin Duffield, 50, is accused of two counts of rape against a woman together with a co-defendant Matthew Foster, 57.

Duffield, of Carters Lane, Stratton Strawless, is alleged to have raped the woman, together with Foster, in January 2015 at Norwich and at Aylsham.

Foster, of Banningham Road, Aylsham, is alleged to have raped the same woman, together with Duffield, on two occasions in January 2015.

In addition Duffield has also been charged with sexual assault on the same woman between March 2015 and April 2015.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on June 7.

Both defendants were granted bail until the next hearing.