Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Men appear in court over rape and sexual assault charges

PUBLISHED: 06:30 11 May 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Two men have appeared in court charged with sexual offences against a woman.

Kevin Duffield, 50, is accused of two counts of rape against a woman together with a co-defendant Matthew Foster, 57.

Duffield, of Carters Lane, Stratton Strawless, is alleged to have raped the woman, together with Foster, in January 2015 at Norwich and at Aylsham.

You may also want to watch:

Foster, of Banningham Road, Aylsham, is alleged to have raped the same woman, together with Duffield, on two occasions in January 2015.

In addition Duffield has also been charged with sexual assault on the same woman between March 2015 and April 2015.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on June 7.

Both defendants were granted bail until the next hearing.

Most Read

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

‘A moment of balance’ as death-defying tightrope walk over Norwich market opens festival

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Paedophile hunters are destroying families ‘in the name of Facebook likes’ says Norfolk chief constable

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Men appear in court over rape and sexual assault charges

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s not all about you’ – New boys must buy into City’s team spirit, warns Godfrey

Ben Godfrey, second left, has spoken about the importance of team spirit in the Norwich City dressing room Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teenager knocked off his bike and assaulted during attempted robbery

A teenage boy was cycling with a friend along Millennium Way in Lowestoft when he was approached by a man who knocked him off his bike and assaulted him. Picture: Google Images

Litter lout driver pulled over and ‘given walk of shame’ by police

Police say they spotted the motorist littering in Mildenhall. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists