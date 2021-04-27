Cannabis worth up to £6k to be used for cooking, pair told police

Published: 5:30 AM April 27, 2021

File picture of a cannabis. Tomas Petratis and Mantas Uzemeckas both appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence having admitted cannabis production. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Cannabis plants worth between £4,000 and £6,000 found by police were to be used in cooking, a court has heard.

Police were called to a business premises on Skip Lane, King's Lynn following reports of a "social gathering".

Norwich Crown Court heard there "seemed to be a party going on" in one of the rooms at the address following the call at about 10pm on July 11 last year.

Tomas Petratis, 34, who rented the building, was among those found by police at the address.

Ian James, prosecuting, said one of the officers became aware of a side building due to "a strong smell of cannabis" coming from the area.

A large bag of cannabis, weighing 625g, was found containing drugs thought to be valued at between £4,650 and £6,250.

Petratis was arrested and later searched his home address in Hawthorns, Fairstead, Lynn, where drugs paraphernalia, including humidifiers and water filters, with evidence of eight plants having been cultivated.

When police made enquiries about the business premises they were initially called to they discovered details of the co-defendant Mantas Uzemeckas.

He was then visited by police and arrested.

Both defendants were interviewed and were to tell police they used the cannabis "to create bubble hash" for cooking.

They both denied involvement in supply.

Petratis and Uzmeckas, 27, of Thurlin Road, Gaywood, both appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, April 26 to be sentenced having previously pleaded guilty to production of cannabis.

Dave Stewart, mitigating for Petratis, said his client was of previous good character since he arrived in UK from Lithuania in 2007.

Rob Pollington, mitigating for Uzemeckas, said his client had no previous convictions, was self-employed and said the cannabis produced was for himself. He added that he was remorseful.

Sentencing the pair Judge Anthony Bate recognised they had been "hard working young men".

He fined them both £240 and ordered them both to pay £480 costs.