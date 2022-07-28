News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Men accused of rape face retrial after cancer causes delay

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:43 PM July 28, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

Two men are set to face charges of raping a woman after a previous trial was halted when one of the defendants was diagnosed with cancer.

Kevin Duffield, 54, of Carter’s Lane, Stratton Strawless, and co-defendant Matthew Foster, 61, of Banningham Road, Aylsham, have both previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of the same woman.

The offences are alleged to date back to 2015.

A trial was originally due to take place in 2020 but was not able to proceed after Foster was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo treatment.

Prosecutor Lori Tucker told Norwich Crown Court that the CPS was now seeking a retrial after his health had improved.  

Listing a two week trial to take place from May 15 next year, Judge Alice Robinson said: “It’s concerning that a case that has been repeatedly delayed, through nobody's fault, cannot get on any earlier.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Winterton Beach

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Station Bistro in Wymondham, run by Brendan Gray, has been named Norfolk's best café. 

Food and Drink

Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'  

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Ross Kincaid, Elena Kuznetsova, Jacob Oddy and David Lovett from the Honingham Buck.

Food and Drink

The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Gargle Hill in Thorpe St Andrew

Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon