Men accused of rape face retrial after cancer causes delay

Two men are set to face charges of raping a woman after a previous trial was halted when one of the defendants was diagnosed with cancer.

Kevin Duffield, 54, of Carter’s Lane, Stratton Strawless, and co-defendant Matthew Foster, 61, of Banningham Road, Aylsham, have both previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of the same woman.

The offences are alleged to date back to 2015.

A trial was originally due to take place in 2020 but was not able to proceed after Foster was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo treatment.

Prosecutor Lori Tucker told Norwich Crown Court that the CPS was now seeking a retrial after his health had improved.

Listing a two week trial to take place from May 15 next year, Judge Alice Robinson said: “It’s concerning that a case that has been repeatedly delayed, through nobody's fault, cannot get on any earlier.”