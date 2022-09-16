Matthew Rodwell who died following a disturbance at a property in Downham Market in January this year - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A father and son are to face trial accused of the murder of a man in Norfolk as well as a raft of separate offences at the same time, a judge has ruled.

Riley Peckham, 22, and his father Wayne Peckham, 47, are due to stand trial on September 26 having both denied the murder of Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, west Norfolk.

Police at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Rodwell, a refuse worker for Serco, died following a disturbance at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, on January 23.

Wayne Peckham has also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found. - Credit: Danielle Booden

In addition both men have denied a series of other offences on December 4 last year.

Riley Peckham, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a man as well as two counts of making a threat to kill, against two different women.

Wayne Peckham, also of Manby Close, Hilgay, has denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against two men on December 4 as well as assault by beating and making a threat to kill a woman on the same date.

An application had been made by the prosecution to join both sets of offences which would inevitably extend the length of trial on September 26.

On Friday (September 26) the matter was back at Norwich Crown Court where Judge Alice Robinson ruled "it was in the interests of justice for both sets of offences to be joined".

Judge Robinson said they "formed part of a series of offences of a similar nature which can be tried together".

It is thought the joined trial starting on September 26 would last between five and six weeks.

As previously reported, Mr Rodwell's parents issued a statement through police after his death.

It said: "We’re devastated at the loss of our son.

"Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling and all we ask is you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."

He worked as a refuse worker for Serco, on its King's Lynn and west Norfolk team.

Mr Rodwell was described as a "popular member of the team" who would be "sadly missed".