Man accused of manslaughter after crash has case adjourned

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:34 AM April 8, 2022
One person has been arrested following the crash in Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

Michael Irons has been charged with manslaughter after a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

A man charged with manslaughter following the death of a woman in her 90s after a crash has had his case adjourned.

Michael Irons, 26, has been charged with the offence as well as causing a death of another while unlicensed, disqualified, or uninsured.

Irons, of Lilac Close in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, has also been charged with damaging property being reckless as to whether life was endangered, causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit.

It follows a crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on Alexandra Road, Great Yarmouth, close to the junction with Crown Road at about 3.45pm on March 8.

A pedestrian, who is understood to be 96, was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries following the crash but died the following day.

Irons appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Thursday (April 7) for a plea and trial preparation hearing but the case was adjourned until May 5, when it is expected pleas will be entered in the case.

