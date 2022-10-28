Man denies manslaughter and raft of child sex offences
- Credit: Archant
A man has denied manslaughter after a fight in a north Norfolk village as well as a raft of sexual offences.
Roland Wiles, 47, pleaded not guilty at King’s Lynn Crown Court to having caused the death of 58-year-old Dale Jackson.
It follows reports of a fight on Station Road, Thorpe Market, near to the Suffield Arms restaurant, on September 17 last year.
Mr Jackson was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries but died six days later.
Wiles, of Mill Street, Gimingham, appeared in court on Friday (October 28) where he also pleaded not guilty to separate charges involving 26 sexual offences against three complainants.
They include the rape of a girl under 13, rape of a boy under 13, indecent assault of a girl under 16 and the indecent assault of a boy under 16.
The offences are said to have taken place between July 1996 and July 2010.
Judge Alice Robinson ruled that two separate trials should take place next year for the sex offences on September 4 and the manslaughter allegations on November 27.