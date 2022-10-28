News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man denies manslaughter and raft of child sex offences

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:53 PM October 28, 2022
Roland Wiles leaving Norwich Magistrates Court

Roland Wiles leaving Norwich Magistrates Court after an earlier hearing

A man has denied manslaughter after a fight in a north Norfolk village as well as a raft of sexual offences.

Roland Wiles, 47, pleaded not guilty at King’s Lynn Crown Court to having caused the death of 58-year-old Dale Jackson.

It follows reports of a fight on Station Road, Thorpe Market, near to the Suffield Arms restaurant, on September 17 last year.

Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market

Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market on Saturday morning (September 18) after being called to reports of an altercation the night before.

Mr Jackson was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries but died six days later.

Wiles, of Mill Street, Gimingham, appeared in court on Friday (October 28) where he also pleaded not guilty to separate charges involving 26 sexual offences against three complainants.

They include the rape of a girl under 13, rape of a boy under 13, indecent assault of a girl under 16 and the indecent assault of a boy under 16.

Flowers laid as a tribute on Station Road in Thorpe Market after a man died by the side of the road.

Flowers laid as a tribute on Station Road in Thorpe Market after a man died by the side of the road.

The offences are said to have taken place between July 1996 and July 2010.

Judge Alice Robinson ruled that two separate trials should take place next year for the sex offences on September 4 and the manslaughter allegations on November 27.

