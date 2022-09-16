Man in court over Norfolk manslaughter and raft of sex offences

Roland Wiles has appeared in court charged over the death of Dale Jackson in Thorpe Market in September last year - Credit: Submitted

A man has appeared in court accused of manslaughter after a fight in a north Norfolk village as well as a raft of sexual offences.

Roland Wiles, 47, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged over the death of 58-year-old Dale Jackson.

Roland Wiles leaving Norwich Magistrates Court where he appeared accused of manslaughter as well as a raft of sexual offences - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

It follows reports of a fight on Station Road, Thorpe Market, near to the Suffield Arms shortly before 6pm on September 17 last year.

Mr Jackson was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries.

He died in hospital a few days later, on September 23 last year.

Flowers laid as a tribute on Station Road in Thorpe Market after a man died by the side of the road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Wiles, of Mill Street, Gimingham, appeared in court on Friday (September 16) wearing a grey jacket and white shirt.

In addition to the manslaughter case he appeared in court having been separately charged with 26 sexual offences against three complainants.

The offences are said to have taken place over a 14 year period between July 1996 and July 2010.

They include four counts of rape of a girl under 13, two counts of rape of a boy under 13, indecent assault of a girl under 16 and two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16.

Wiles has had both cases sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 14.

He was granted conditional bail.