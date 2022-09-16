Man in court over Norfolk manslaughter and raft of sex offences
- Credit: Submitted
A man has appeared in court accused of manslaughter after a fight in a north Norfolk village as well as a raft of sexual offences.
Roland Wiles, 47, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged over the death of 58-year-old Dale Jackson.
It follows reports of a fight on Station Road, Thorpe Market, near to the Suffield Arms shortly before 6pm on September 17 last year.
Mr Jackson was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries.
He died in hospital a few days later, on September 23 last year.
Wiles, of Mill Street, Gimingham, appeared in court on Friday (September 16) wearing a grey jacket and white shirt.
In addition to the manslaughter case he appeared in court having been separately charged with 26 sexual offences against three complainants.
Most Read
- 1 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
- 2 Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition
- 3 North Norfolk road closed after car crashes into ditch
- 4 Homes approved in rapidly expanding village after appeal
- 5 Heartbreak as inspirational Harry dies aged 11
- 6 Staff not paid on time as £17m computer system glitches continue
- 7 Man who died after being hit by train named at inquest
- 8 Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment
- 9 Police to meet residents after council blocks gating off drugs hotspot
- 10 Solar panel scheme could cut energy bills for Norfolk families
The offences are said to have taken place over a 14 year period between July 1996 and July 2010.
They include four counts of rape of a girl under 13, two counts of rape of a boy under 13, indecent assault of a girl under 16 and two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16.
Wiles has had both cases sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 14.
He was granted conditional bail.