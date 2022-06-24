Case adjourned for man who admitted £80k fraud

A man who was to be sentenced for an £80,000 fraud has had the case adjourned as it emerged he could be charged over a separate £100,000 theft.

Trevor Lee, 56, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having previously admitted fraud by abuse of position after he took £80,095.99 from the Norfolk Rugby Union Referees' Society (NRURS) between January 2010 and October 2019.

Lee, of Elm Road, Garboldisham, was to be sentenced on Friday (June 24) but the case was adjourned after it emerged the defendant was to be charged in relation to the alleged theft of more than £97,000 from another company that he had worked for.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said it relates to £97,980 said to have been taken by Lee between July 13, 2017 and November 8, 2019.

Mr Youell said that matter came to light during the investigation into the fraud committed against the Norfolk Rugby Union Referees' Society.

Jonathan Goodman, who represented Lee, applied to have the sentence for this matter adjourned until after pleas had been entered in respect of the other case.

He said it would be "wrong" to proceed to sentence in light of the knowledge of this other allegation.

Recorder Guy Ayers said "justice should not be delayed if it can be avoided" but appreciated the logic of the application.

He said there would be a "significant difference" between sentencing someone for an £80,000 fraud and one which amounted to almost £180,000.

Recorder Ayers told Lee that these were "extremely serious matters" and just because the case was being adjourned the defendant should "prepare for an immediate custodial sentence".

The case will be mentioned again on July 29 for an update in relation to progress of the other case against the defendant.

Lee was granted bail until the next hearing.

Membership of the Norfolk Rugby Union Referees' Society is open to everyone interested in officiating in Rugby Union and looks to support members on their refereeing adventure.

