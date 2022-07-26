Wanted man has links to Norwich, Dereham and Lowestoft

Police are looking for a man who is wanted for failing to attend court.

Danny Williams, 28 and of no fixed address, is known to have links to Dereham, Norwich, North Walsham, Lowestoft and Diss.

He is wanted for failing to attend court and for breaching an order.

Williams is described as white, of medium build, approximately 6ft tall with mousey-coloured hair and beard.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Williams or knows about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.