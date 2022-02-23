Nicholas Glew is to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of historic sex offences. - Credit: Archant

A man will stand trial accused of raping and indecent assaulting one girl as well as indecently assaulting two other children more than 40 years ago.

Nicholas Glew, 61, has been charged with the rape of and indecent assault of a girl under 16 at Gimingham between 1975 and 1978.

Glew, of Vicarage Street, North Walsham, has also been charged with four counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14, between 1973 and 1978, and three counts of indecent assault on another girl between 1972 and 1978.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (February 23) when he pleaded not guilty to all nine offences.

A trial was fixed or December 12 this year.

Glew, who was represented by Jude Durr, was granted conditional bail.



