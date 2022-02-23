News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man denies offences against three children in the 1970s

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:51 PM February 23, 2022
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Nicholas Glew is to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of historic sex offences. - Credit: Archant

A man will stand trial accused of raping and indecent assaulting one girl as well as indecently assaulting two other children more than 40 years ago.

Nicholas Glew, 61, has been charged with the rape of and indecent assault of a girl under 16 at Gimingham between 1975 and 1978.

Glew, of Vicarage Street, North Walsham, has also been charged with four counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14, between 1973 and 1978, and three counts of indecent assault on another girl between 1972 and 1978.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (February 23) when he pleaded not guilty to all nine offences.

A trial was fixed or December 12 this year.

Glew, who was represented by Jude Durr, was granted conditional bail.


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The Air Ambulance responded.

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Storm Franklin has arrived in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Schools closed and trees down as Storm Franklin hits Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Wind and rain drive the waves onto the beach and pier at Cromer.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon