Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade, where three-month-old Eleanor Easey became unresponsive before dying at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The trial of a father accused of murdering his baby daughter will take place next month.

Christopher Easey, 31, is accused of murdering his three-month-old daughter Eleanor and also faces charges of causing or allowing the death of a child, and child neglect.

His wife, and Eleanor's mother, Carly Easey, 36, is facing a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child and neglect.

Both defendants, from Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, have denied all charges.

On Thursday (December 16) a pre-trial review hearing was held in front of Mr Justice Murray.

Neither defendant appeared at the hearing, which heard the trial, due to start on January 12 next year, could last for up to six weeks.

Eleanor Easey was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18, 2019, after becoming unresponsive at her Morton-on-the-Hill home, near Lenwade.

Eleanor was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died two days later.

A post-mortem examination established she died of severe head injury.