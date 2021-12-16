News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Father to stand trial next month for murder of baby daughter

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:45 AM December 16, 2021
Morton on the Hill. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade, where three-month-old Eleanor Easey became unresponsive before dying at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a father accused of murdering his baby daughter will take place next month.

Christopher Easey, 31, is accused of murdering his three-month-old daughter Eleanor and also faces charges of causing or allowing the death of a child, and child neglect.

His wife, and Eleanor's mother, Carly Easey, 36, is facing a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child and neglect.

Both defendants, from Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, have denied all charges.

On Thursday (December 16) a pre-trial review hearing was held in front of Mr Justice Murray.

Neither defendant appeared at the hearing, which heard the trial, due to start on January 12 next year, could last for up to six weeks.

Eleanor Easey was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18, 2019, after becoming unresponsive at her Morton-on-the-Hill home, near Lenwade.

Most Read

  1. 1 What are the Omicron symptoms to look out for?
  2. 2 Tributes paid to 'clever and kind' radiographer after death aged 58
  3. 3 Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'
  1. 4 'He's getting above his station' - Canaries legend on Cantwell
  2. 5 Norwich burger restaurant named one of UK's top 100 places to eat
  3. 6 Woman airlifted to hospital after minibus collision in car park
  4. 7 Pension shake-up could mean people have to retire later
  5. 8 City player gets three points for speeding hours after winning goal
  6. 9 More than 100 cannabis plants found in cul-de-sac in Watton
  7. 10 'I'm being punished for falling in love': Woman's IVF anguish

Eleanor was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died two days later.

A post-mortem examination established she died of severe head injury.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News

Man found dead in the road on A47

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police car catches fire a11 norfolk attleborough

Norfolk Live News

Police car blaze closes A11

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 closed for seven hours following police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Shane Vertigan, wh became known as the 'singing traffic warden' around Fakenham. Picture: Graham Cor

An outwardly decent member of society with a dark, disturbing past

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon