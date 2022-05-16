Norfolk man denies wounding with intent

Rhian Winters is to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of wounding with intent - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial later this year accused of wounding with intent.

Rhian Winters, 27, of Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (May 16) when he pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent on April 13 this year.

A trial was set by Judge Katharine Moore for October 3 this year.

A further case management hearing was also set for June 23 this year.

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution and Isobel Ascherson for Winters.