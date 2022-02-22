News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man denies assaulting woman in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:27 PM February 22, 2022
Norwich Crown Court. 

David Bassett appeared at Norwich Crown Court accused of inflicting GBH on a woman. - Credit: Archant

A man is due to go on trial accused of assaulting a woman in Norfolk.

David Bassett, 37, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on a woman following an incident at New Road, Attleborough on November 13, 2020.

Bassett, of Elm Road, Thetford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (February 22) when he denied the offence.

Recorder John Hardy set a date of September 28 for a trial which is expected to last between two and three days.

Oliver Haswell appeared for the prosecution and Jonathan Goodman represented Bassett.


