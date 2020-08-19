Man to stand trial for damaging car after alarm kept going off

A man who smashed a car window to get into a car and turn off an alarm that had been going off for days is to stand trial accused of criminal damage.

Keith Engledow, 48, has been charged with criminal damage to a Jaguar S-Type vehicle in North Walsham on September 30 last year.

Engledow, of Church Lane, Edingthorpe, near North Walsham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (August 19) when he entered a not guilty plea to the offence.

Engledow was represented by solicitor Ralph Gilam who told the court the defendant had permission from his neighbour, whose land the car had been parked on, to disable the alarm after breaking into the car.

The court also heard that efforts had been made by Engledow to contact the owner of the vehicle before the incident.

The matter was stood down for trial at the magistrates court on October 27.

Engledow was granted unconditional bail until.