Jamie Brehaut appeared at Norwich Crown Court when he admitted possession of an imitation firearm - Credit: Archant

A man will be sentenced for possession of an imitation firearm next month.

Jamie Brehaut, 36, of Roman Place, off Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth admitted having the imitation weapon, namely a rifle, on September 2 this year.

Brehaut entered a guilty plea when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (October 21) from Norwich Prison via videolink.

Judge Anthony Bate ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned sentence until November 21.

Azza Brown, who represented Brehaut, said it was the defendant's case that he "pointed the rifle up in the air" and not at a person.

Martin Ivory appeared for the prosecution.