Man to be sentenced over knife threats

A warrant has been issued for arrest of Kane Bentley who failed to attend Norwich Crown Court for his sentence - Credit: Archant

A man is to be sentenced next month after he admitted affray involving a knife.

Kaine Bentley, 24, pleaded guilty to affray, after he waved a knife about in an argument with others in Coronation Green, Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, on March 20 this year.

Bentley, of Mackenzie Close, Gorleston, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (July 6) afternoon.

He was meant to be at court in the morning but had suffered a "hyperglycaemic episode".

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Recorder Douglas Herbert listed sentence for August 22.



