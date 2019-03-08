Man threatens to kill police officers after being arrested in Norwich

Simon Dade was arrested in Gentleman's Walk in Norwich.

A man threatened to bite and kill police officers after he was arrested for being drunk and shouting in Norwich city centre, a court has heard.

A band was playing in Gentleman's Walk in Norwich when police were called after reports Simon Dade, 63, was drunk and shouting.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard officers went to speak to him but he started spitting at a police officer and he was arrested before a spit hood was put on his head.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said on the way to custody he "continued to be abusive to officers" and "threatened to bite them and to kill them".

After being taken into custody, and still with a spit hood on, he spat at the custody sergeant with spittle landing near him on the desk.

Miss Bastock said he was taken into custody and then damaged his cell by scratching graffiti on the walls.

Dade, formerly of Bishop Bridge House, William Kett Close, Norwich, admitted common assault of an emergency worker, using threatening/abusive words and behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and criminal damage all on August 29 this year.

Dade also admitted another offence of common assault of an emergency worker, using threatening/abusive/insulting words and behaviour and racially aggravated harassment on May 22 this year.

It followed an incident where the ambulance attended following an unresponsive man in the street.

Miss Bastock said he was taken to hospital for treatment but on arrival produced a bottle of brandy from his bag and took a drink from it.

He had another bottle of brandy in his bag and when ambulance staff took it away he became aggressive and threw punches at staff.

Security were called and Dade was racially abusive to one of the security staff who came to deal with the incident.

He also admitted four breaches of a criminal behaviour order imposed in July this year, preventing him from causing nuisance, annoyance, distress or alarm to members of the public.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating for Dade, said custody was "inevitable" but urged magistrates to suspend the sentence.

He referred to Dade, who he has represented a number of times over the years, as a "real Jekyll and Hyde character" but said he should get credit for his pleas.

He said drugs were an add on to his alcohol addiction which was "so entrenched".

Mr Dunphy said he needed help to try and stop drinking to the extent he was otherwise he would "die on the streets".

Dade was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to undertake 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and a six month alcohol treatment programme.