Man to be sentenced for spitting at a paramedic who came to help him

Michael Land admitted spitting at a paramedic at his home in Norwich Photo: Archant Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

A man who took an overdose spat at and verbally abused a paramedic who came to treat him, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An ambulance was called after Michael Land, 45, had taken an overdose of alcohol and medication.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard it was decided Land should be taken to hospital after ambulance staff attended his property at about 10.30pm on August 7 this year but the defendant “spat at one of the paramedics” who attended.

He hit one of the paramedics on her arm with his spit.

Land was trying to kick out at the doors of the ambulance and she had to get out of the way of his “flailing arms and legs”.

Robyn Khan, prosecuting, said Land was verbally abusive and was also shouting and swearing while he was in hospital and could be heard by others.

Land, of Offley Court, Clover Hill, near Norwich, appeared in court on Monday, October 12 when he pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker on August 7 this year as well as another charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Land, who has 29 previous convictions for 61 offences, including possession of a knife, also admitted two separate offences of using a motor vehicle without third party insurance and driving while disqualified, both on April 15 this year.

Simon Nicholls, mitigating, said the defendant has mental health issues.

He said fortunately for him the defendant “doesn’t remember anything” about the incident.

Mr Nicholls said the ambulance was called and the paramedics were there to help him as he had taken an overdose.

He said Land was horrified about his behaviour and “apologised to all concerned”.

Mr Nicholls said Land had admitted the offences at the first time of asking and insisted he really was sorry.

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until November 9 so a pre-sentence report can be carried out.

Land, who appeared in the dock wearing a facemask which he removed to be able to confirm his details, was granted bail until the next hearing in the magistrates court next month.