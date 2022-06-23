News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man admits hiding camera to film 14-year-old girl in shower

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:00 AM June 23, 2022
Stewart Karol

Stewart Karol who has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Submitted

A man who hid his mobile phone in a shower in order to film a teenage girl has been convicted of voyeurism.

Stewart Karol, 51, who lives in south Norfolk, has been sentenced to 19 months imprisonment suspended for two years at Norwich Crown Court.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order and made to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Karol, who is originally from Watford in Hertfordshire, was arrested in Norfolk following an allegation in March 2021 and was charged with voyeurism and taking indecent images.

He pleaded guilty at Norwich Crown Court in January where he also faced other charges including theft and breach of a non-molestation order.

Speaking after he was sentenced on June 17, the mother of the teenage girl - who was 14 years old at the time of the offences - said his actions have had a devastating impact on both her and her daughter. 

"The sentencing has brought to an end the most terrible 15 months of our lives. This was the worst possible misuse of trust,” she said.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Norfolk's Battersea Dogs Home' is full as cost of living crisis bites
  2. 2 Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub
  3. 3 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
  1. 4 Man died after car fell on top of him in 'tragic accident'
  2. 5 Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs
  3. 6 Teacher banned after 'inappropriate contact' with teenaged pupils
  4. 7 Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road
  5. 8 Norfolk road trip named one of the best in the UK
  6. 9 Covid cases in region more than double since beginning of June
  7. 10 A47 dualling gets government green light

“He has violated her privacy in the most disgusting way, which has been extremely detrimental to her. We are both devastated."

Voyeurism currently carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison regardless of previous convictions or the age of the victim.

Trainee detective constable Kayley Burley of Norfolk Police, who was part of the team who investigated the case, said: “Voyeurism is a serious offence that is a horrific invasion of privacy, and I am delighted that this sentence has been passed and that Karol has been brought to justice.

“Norfolk police takes all touching and non-touching sexual offences seriously and we would like to thank the victim who supported our investigation. 

“We hope this conviction and sentence gives her some closure and allows her to move on with her life.”

Karol was also told be must also attend a sex offenders programme, participate in a rehabilitation activity requirement programme and do 100 hours of unpaid work.
 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A gold Mercedes crashed into Swaffham's Iceland store's windows on Tuesday morning (June 21)

Norfolk Live News

Gold Mercedes crashes through windows of Norfolk supermarket

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews on the scene of the overturned turkey lorry.

Suffolk Live News

Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fatso's has revealed it has closed its Riverside restaurant

Norwich Live News

Riverside restaurant closes its doors for final time

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon