Man admits hiding camera to film 14-year-old girl in shower

Stewart Karol who has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Submitted

A man who hid his mobile phone in a shower in order to film a teenage girl has been convicted of voyeurism.

Stewart Karol, 51, who lives in south Norfolk, has been sentenced to 19 months imprisonment suspended for two years at Norwich Crown Court.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order and made to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Karol, who is originally from Watford in Hertfordshire, was arrested in Norfolk following an allegation in March 2021 and was charged with voyeurism and taking indecent images.

He pleaded guilty at Norwich Crown Court in January where he also faced other charges including theft and breach of a non-molestation order.

Speaking after he was sentenced on June 17, the mother of the teenage girl - who was 14 years old at the time of the offences - said his actions have had a devastating impact on both her and her daughter.

"The sentencing has brought to an end the most terrible 15 months of our lives. This was the worst possible misuse of trust,” she said.

“He has violated her privacy in the most disgusting way, which has been extremely detrimental to her. We are both devastated."

Voyeurism currently carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison regardless of previous convictions or the age of the victim.

Trainee detective constable Kayley Burley of Norfolk Police, who was part of the team who investigated the case, said: “Voyeurism is a serious offence that is a horrific invasion of privacy, and I am delighted that this sentence has been passed and that Karol has been brought to justice.

“Norfolk police takes all touching and non-touching sexual offences seriously and we would like to thank the victim who supported our investigation.

“We hope this conviction and sentence gives her some closure and allows her to move on with her life.”

Karol was also told be must also attend a sex offenders programme, participate in a rehabilitation activity requirement programme and do 100 hours of unpaid work.

