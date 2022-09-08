Craig Robinson has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting drugs supply offences - Credit: Archant

A man was found with cannabis and almost £2,000 in cash in his car after becoming involved in drug dealing, a court has heard.

Craig Robinson, 26, was stopped by police in his vehicle in the Friends Road area of Norwich in January last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard cannabis was found in the car as well as £1,753 in cash.

Samantha Ball, prosecuting, said mobile phones were seized by officers and analysed, with messages showing that Robinson was involved in "being concerned in the supply of both cocaine and cannabis".

She said the messages "clearly showed messages consistent with street dealing".

Robinson, of Joe Ellis Court, off Clover Hill Road, appeared in court on Thursday (September 8) having previously admitted possession with intent to supply controlled drugs of class B, namely cannabis.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and possession of criminal property.

The offences happened between August 1 2020 and January 29 2021.

John Morgans, mitigating, said Robinson was "genuinely remorseful for what he's done".

He said it had been Robinson's use of drugs that "got him dealing to fund it".

Mr Morgans said: "To say he regrets it understates the situation."

He said the defendant pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had taken a "very positive approach" and although he cannot turn back the clock had "done everything in his power to turn things around".

He is involved in a maintenance business set up 18 months ago and was said to be "vital to the business they've set up".

Recorder Guy Ayers said Robinson knows "the pain that is done to other people" through drugs but passed that onto others "in order to help yourself".

But he recognised the defendant, who was of previous good character, had the good sense to have pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and was now involved in a business which was progressing reasonably well.

Robinson was given a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for 21 months.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and 30 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).