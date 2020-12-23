Scaffolder stole £72k finance deal Audi and sold it in Spain, court hears

Published: 7:00 AM December 23, 2020

A scaffolder who received compensation after falling off a roof stole a £72,000 Audi after his dreams "spectacularly" fell apart, a court has heard.

Luke Tuck, 33, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having previously admitted theft of a motor vehicle, namely a black Audi Q7, in August 2018.

The court heard Tuck paid a deposit to Norwich Audi and took out a finance deal which would see him have to pay back £443 a month over 48 months.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said Tuck paid the first three instalments by direct debit but then stopped paying before cancelling the agreement in March 2018.

Efforts were made by the finance company to recoup the vehicle and the money, but were unsuccessful.

Miss Ascherson said he went to Spain and sold the vehicle there for about £13,000.

She said the finance company are owed somewhere in the region of £39,000.

Tuck, of Highfields, Tharston, appeared in court on Tuesday (December 22) for sentence.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said Tuck spent a year a wheelchair after falling 10 metres from a roof.

He said the defendant was awarded about £30,000 compensation and paid off his mum’s mortgage but also spent the money on other items, including buying himself the car as well as a property in Spain.

But Mr Oliver said things “fell apart fairly spectacularly”.

He had got himself into a “serious predicament” having gone on a spending spree after getting the compensation, the court heard.

Mr Oliver said Tuck and his partner separated after the situation put a strain on them.

Sentencing Tuck to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years, Recorder Peter Guest said it had been a serious case of dishonesty.

He was also ordered to undertake 15 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days and do 200 hours unpaid work over the next 12 months.

In addition he was made the subject of a three month curfew from 7pm to 6am, except on Tuesdays when it is from 9.15pm to 6am.

