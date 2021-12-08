Norfolk man arranged sexual exploitation of teen victim

Trevor Webb has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting arranging to facilitate the sexual exploitation of a child. - Credit: Archant

A man has been jailed for his role in arranging the sexual exploitation of a teenager.

Trevor Webb, 38, met the victim online and she was then taken to hotels and other addresses in King's Lynn where she had sexual encounters with other men.

Norwich Crown Court heard the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, received money in exchange for acts carried out by the victim.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said "some of those encounters had been very concerning" in that they had gone "beyond what had been agreed".

Webb, of Dobby Drive, King's Lynn, appeared at court on Tuesday (December 7) to be sentenced after previously admitting two counts of arranging to facilitate the sexual exploitation of a child between February and April 2018.

He had also previously admitted making an indecent image of a child between January and June 2018.

Stephen Spence, mitigating, said his client should be given credit for his pleas.

He claimed his client was essentially a man of good character who had suffered a "significant and substantial" delay in the case.

He said: "He's had these proceedings hanging over him for some three years now" adding that he was now signed off work as a result of being unwell due to it.

Mr Spence added: "This is a man who has suffered, not insignificantly, by not knowing what his fate was."

Sentencing Webb to a total of 22 months in prison, Judge Maureen Bacon said he had taken advantage of the victim who had been troubled and vulnerable.

Judge Bacon said she accepted he had entered guilty pleas and that there had been delays in the case due to necessary research into the case and the pandemic, but insisted a custodial sentence was necessary.

Webb was also made the subject of a restraining order, meaning he cannot contact the victim directly, or indirectly until further order.

He must also sign on the sex offenders' register for the next 10 years.



