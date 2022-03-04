Man armed with BB gun made threat to shoot his partner and her sister
A man went to his partner's address with a BB gun and threatened her and her sister following an argument, a court has heard.
Nicky Smith, 41, went to the home address of his partner armed with a BB gun and could be seen "with a gun in his right hand by his side".
Norwich Crown Court heard Smith, of Wilderness Lane, Harleston, "held the gun in both hands, pointed it at her and her sister and threatened them".
Gordon Ross, prosecuting, said: "He pointed it at her and her sister saying 'you're dead'."
Mr Ross said the victims retreated to the home and Smith drove off.
Police were called and they attended his address when he was arrested and found a gun "on top of the radiator".
Mr Ross said the confrontation, on February 16 last year, came following an argument over the past couple of days before the incident in relation to there being no insurance for a car.
He said that Smith has since been assessed by three psychiatrists and found to be suffering from a "delusional disorder".
The defendant appeared for sentence on Thursday (March 4) having previously been found by a jury to have committed the act, namely two counts of possessing an imitation firearm.
Andrew Oliver, for Smith, said while his client was found to be suffering from a mental health condition but "overall was making good progress".
He said Smith had been made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for the past 12 months and has "complied with that".
Judge Anthony Bate accepted expert opinion that Smith was suffering from a delusional disorder.
Judge Bate said in this case a hospital order was not appropriate but imposed a supervision order, where he will be monitored by the probation service, for two years.
The order imposed on Smith also contains the condition that he is to receive treatment from a consultant psychiatrist.