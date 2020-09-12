Search

Advanced search

Man arrested in Norfolk as part of murder probe still under investigation

PUBLISHED: 07:54 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:21 12 September 2020

General view of headquarters of the Meropolitan Police in central London. Photo credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

General view of headquarters of the Meropolitan Police in central London. Photo credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Archant

A man arrested in Norfolk in connection with the murder of a man in London remains under investigation.

A Metropolitan Police probe was launched after the body of a man was found in a communal area at the rear of a property in Neasden, northwest London on November 25 last year.

The death of the man, who has since been identified as Justin Bello, 38, from Croydon, was initially treated as unexplained but is now being investigated as murder.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Norfolk on November 29 last year on suspicion of murder.

A Met Police spokesman said he has been released under investigation.

He is one of 10 people to have so far been arrested. Eight of them have been released under investigation, while a man, 48, and woman, 38, arrested in July on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice have been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk man found with more than 500,000 indecent images

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Don’t hurt my son’: Mum pleads with drivers not to drive on pavement to avoid short diversion

Bekki Fairley, a 28-year-old carer living on London Road in Dereham, has noticed dozens of cars and vans driving on the pavement in front of her home due to the road being closed. Picture: Jane Johnson

Slowing rate of infection sees Norfolk downgraded on government’s Covid watchlist

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

‘It could have been worse’ - Meet the courier whose van rolled through a city wall

Michael Worden's van rolled into a wall breaking a hole through the Southgate Lane Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested in Norfolk as part of murder probe still under investigation

General view of headquarters of the Meropolitan Police in central London. Photo credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

‘Don’t hurt my son’: Mum pleads with drivers not to drive on pavement to avoid short diversion

Bekki Fairley, a 28-year-old carer living on London Road in Dereham, has noticed dozens of cars and vans driving on the pavement in front of her home due to the road being closed. Picture: Jane Johnson

Heaven hounds in full cry as geese head for Norfolk

Hundreds of pink footed geese taking off. Picture: Ian Burt

‘It could have been worse’ - Meet the courier whose van rolled through a city wall

Michael Worden's van rolled into a wall breaking a hole through the Southgate Lane Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk man found with more than 500,000 indecent images

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.