Man arrested in Norfolk as part of murder probe still under investigation

General view of headquarters of the Meropolitan Police in central London. Photo credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire Archant

A man arrested in Norfolk in connection with the murder of a man in London remains under investigation.

A Metropolitan Police probe was launched after the body of a man was found in a communal area at the rear of a property in Neasden, northwest London on November 25 last year.

The death of the man, who has since been identified as Justin Bello, 38, from Croydon, was initially treated as unexplained but is now being investigated as murder.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Norfolk on November 29 last year on suspicion of murder.

A Met Police spokesman said he has been released under investigation.

He is one of 10 people to have so far been arrested. Eight of them have been released under investigation, while a man, 48, and woman, 38, arrested in July on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice have been bailed pending further enquiries.