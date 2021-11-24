Driver of Tesla crushed by blocks says 'justice has been done'

Neil Collins and his wife Alison escaped with minor injuries despite concrete blocks falling from lorry onto their Tesla car. - Credit: Neil Collins

A man whose £50,000 car was crushed under tonnes of concrete said it was lucky no-one was killed in the crash.

Company director Neil Collins and his wife miraculously escaped injury after the blocks fell onto his Tesla Model 3 car on the B1535 at Weston Longville.

Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident that saw concrete blocks fall from lorry in Weston Longville. - Credit: Neil Collins

The load slid off a lorry being driven by David Terry as it rounded a corner and onto the electric-powered car on April 20 this year.

Terry, of The Street, Hindringham, was fined £267 and given three penalty points after admitting using on a road a vehicle where the weight, distribution of its load, namely pallet of bricks, was such that its use involved a danger of injury.

Speaking after the case at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Collins said: "It’s good that justice has been done but we should all count ourselves lucky that this wasn't a death by reckless driving case."

Neil Collins and his wife Alison had been celebrating her 50th birthday with a trip to Holkham when the crash occurred in Weston Longville. - Credit: Neil Collins

Mr Collins, 51, and his wife Alison, 50, were travelling from their home in Bunwell to visit Holkham when the blocks fell onto the car.

He thinks that he has been left £6,000 out of pocket from the incident as the insurance claim did not cover the full costs of his replacement car.

Speaking at the time of the incident, Mr Collins credited the car, which had just 700 miles on the clock, for saving their lives.

“The windscreen collapsed but luckily it pretty much held. It was quite amazing that we walked away,” he said.

The Tesla’s in-built dash cam captured the shocking moment the blocks fell from the lorry and crashed down on its bonnet, windscreen and roof.

The footage has made headlines around the world and been shared on Tesla enthusiast social media sites as far afield as America, Canada and Australia.

Ian Fisher, mitigating, said Terry, who has no criminal record, had been driving cars and HGVs for more than 40 and 35 years respectively with an “unblemished” record.

Terry was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.