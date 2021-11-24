Driver of Tesla crushed by blocks says 'justice has been done'
- Credit: Neil Collins
A man whose £50,000 car was crushed under tonnes of concrete said it was lucky no-one was killed in the crash.
Company director Neil Collins and his wife miraculously escaped injury after the blocks fell onto his Tesla Model 3 car on the B1535 at Weston Longville.
The load slid off a lorry being driven by David Terry as it rounded a corner and onto the electric-powered car on April 20 this year.
Terry, of The Street, Hindringham, was fined £267 and given three penalty points after admitting using on a road a vehicle where the weight, distribution of its load, namely pallet of bricks, was such that its use involved a danger of injury.
Speaking after the case at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Collins said: "It’s good that justice has been done but we should all count ourselves lucky that this wasn't a death by reckless driving case."
Mr Collins, 51, and his wife Alison, 50, were travelling from their home in Bunwell to visit Holkham when the blocks fell onto the car.
He thinks that he has been left £6,000 out of pocket from the incident as the insurance claim did not cover the full costs of his replacement car.
Speaking at the time of the incident, Mr Collins credited the car, which had just 700 miles on the clock, for saving their lives.
Most Read
- 1 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
- 2 A47 closed near Necton after several crashes
- 3 Lorry driver fined after concrete blocks fell on £50,000 Tesla car
- 4 Mum's tribute to 'amazing' son amid mental health plea
- 5 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
- 6 Pud the rescue dog returns home after two-day adventure around Norwich
- 7 Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move
- 8 Weather warning as strong winds set to hit Norfolk this weekend
- 9 Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter
- 10 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections
“The windscreen collapsed but luckily it pretty much held. It was quite amazing that we walked away,” he said.
The Tesla’s in-built dash cam captured the shocking moment the blocks fell from the lorry and crashed down on its bonnet, windscreen and roof.
The footage has made headlines around the world and been shared on Tesla enthusiast social media sites as far afield as America, Canada and Australia.
Ian Fisher, mitigating, said Terry, who has no criminal record, had been driving cars and HGVs for more than 40 and 35 years respectively with an “unblemished” record.
Terry was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.