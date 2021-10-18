Published: 3:50 PM October 18, 2021

An 84-year-old man has been acquitted of historical sex offences against a young boy more than 30 years ago.

Rex Julian, of Sheldrick Place, Dereham, had denied five offences in the mid to late 1980s against a boy under 16, which included four counts of indecent assault.

He went on trial at Norwich Crown Court earlier this month and was found not guilty of four of the offences.

It has since been decided the prosecution would "offer no evidence" in respect of the other offence he had been facing.

During the trial, which took place earlier this month, Stephen Spence appeared for the prosecution and Azza Brown for the defence.