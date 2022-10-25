News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of killing kittens with baseball bat

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:45 PM October 25, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man accused of killing two kittens with a baseball bat has been warned he is facing a “very long sentence” if found guilty. 

Danny Williams, 28, is charged with a string of offences including two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He is also accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a woman, suffocation, sending messages containing threats and threatening to disclose private sexual photographs.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Norwich Crown Court the accusations were “really serious” and he was “looking at a very, very long sentence”.

Appearing via video link from HMP Norwich, Williams, of Orchard Close in Roughton, declined to enter pleas to the charges, which also include burglary and criminal damage. 

Judge Shaw agreed to a defence application to adjourn the case until October 31 but said he was not reserving any credit for an early guilty plea.

“This is incredibly serious and you know whether you did these things or not,” he said.

“Had you entered a plea today you would have been eligible for a 25pc reduction in your sentence. That is now rapidly reducing.” 
 

