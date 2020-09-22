Police officer jailed over relationship with vulnerable woman kicked out of force

Nicholas Musto was jailed for 15 months in July after admitting misconduct in public office Picture: Archant copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A police officer who had a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman he met through his job has been officially kicked out of the force.

PC Nicholas Musto of Sedgeford, near Heacham, was sentenced to 15 months in prison back in July, but was technically still a police officer serving in the Hertfordshire force until the misconduct hearing took place.

The special case hearing took place on Monday in Herts police’s headquarters in Welwyn Garden City and was chaired by chief constable Charlie Hall.

He said: “This former officer abused a vulnerable crime victim in the most appalling way, betraying the values of this force and potentially damaging public confidence which is totally unacceptable.

“As a force, we expect the highest standards of conduct and will always take action when those standards are not met.

“I hope the victim in this case can now have some closure and feel reassured that justice has been done.”

The investigation into PC Musto’s conduct started in October 2018, after a referral from Herts police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct – and focused on a relationship the officer had been having with the victim for 11 years.

During that investigation it emerged that PC Musto, who had 25 years’ service with the force and was based in Royston, had lied about the nature of his relationship with the victim when concerns were previously investigated in 2013.

The investigation was completed on June 13, 2019, and a case file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service – which made the decision to charge the now 51-year-old with misconduct in public office. He pleaded guilty at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, reduced to 15 months due to his early plea.

After his plea, Independent Office for Police Conduct regional director Sarah Green said: “By admitting his guilt, PC Musto acknowledged he wilfully abused his position as a police officer.

“Any officer who abuses their position of trust and power by engaging in sexual relationships can have no place in policing. We are working hard to ensure police forces refer all allegations of abuse of position to us, and we will continue to provide guidance and knowledge to help identify this abuse of trust as early as possible.”