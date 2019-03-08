Man spared jail after he admitted 'amateurish' drugs supply role

A man has admitted his involvement in an "amateurish" drugs operation in which he kept his own name on text messages offering drugs.

Matthew Harrison, 28, had been supplying cannabis to "associates" before police attended his address in January this year.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said officers found cannabis, bags, scales and other drugs paraphernalia in a shed at his property.

A mobile phone was also seized with messages stating he had drugs for sale, including "Incredible Hulk" and "El Chapo", which are types of cannabis.

The court heard Harrison used his own name in text messages he had sent.

Harrison, of Ely Road, Hilgay, near Downham Market, appeared in court on Thursday (October 31) after having admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between October 1, 2018, and January 26, 2019.

He also admitted another two offences of possession of a controlled drug of class B on January 25, 2019.

Will Carter, mitigating, said there had been a "pool of individuals" Harrison had supplied drugs to, including friends.

He said it had been an "incredibly amateurish" operation by Harrison, who had used his own name in the texts he had sent out showing, Mr Carter said, "there's no hint of professional drug dealing".

Mr Carter insisted Harrison was essentially a man of good character who should be given credit for his early guilty pleas.

The defendant appeared in court supported by his father and sister who sat in the public gallery.

Judge Stephen Holt said Harrison had been dealing drugs to "no doubt" fund his own needs.

He accepted it "wasn't a difficult case for police to crack" and that he had shown remorse.

Judge Holt said the case had crossed the custody threshold but added that he was able to suspend that sentence.

The judge imposed an eight month prison sentence but suspended that jail term for 18 months.

He also ordered Harrison to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and mobile phone used in the drug dealing operation was also ordered by Judge Holt.