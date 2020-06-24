Search

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

PUBLISHED: 07:07 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 24 June 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A man threatened to shoot and stab a former British heavyweight boxing champion after a relationship with the fighter’s sister broke down, a court has heard.

Rhys Phillips, 25, called ex-fighter Sam Sexton several times making threats including “I will kill you”, “I will shoot at your house” and “I will stab you”.

During the incident with Mr Sexton, on January 29 this year, Phillips sent him a picture of two firearms.

Norwich Crown Court heard the threats made to Mr Sexton, who held the Commonwealth heavyweight title and British title, came after Phillips’ relationship with Mr Sexton’s sister came to an acrimonious end in November last year.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, said things reached a head on January 28 this year when the victim was at her brother’s address in Wroxham when she received repeated calls from Phillips via a withheld number.

The court heard she answered but when she refused to come outside he said he was going to “smash the window” and “stab her to death”.

She hung up but minutes later Phillips smashed the kitchen window as well as the rear window of Mr Sexton’s partner’s car.

The next day Phillips tried to arrange to meet up with his former partner but when things fell apart he sent her a video which shows two guns and threatened to shoot her brother.

Phillips, of Park View, Horsford, appeared in court for sentence on Tuesday (June 23) having previously pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment between January 20 and January 31 this year.

He also admitted two counts of fraud and two counts of handling stolen goods in relation to separate offences committed on January 30 this year.

Sentencing Phillips to a total of 52 weeks in prison, Judge Andrew Shaw told the defendant that “when a relationship comes to an end it comes to an end”.

John Morgans, for Phillips, said that “threats of violence” had been made towards his client by Mr Sexton who he said was a “pugilist of some renown”.

He also said that racist language was used by the victim towards the defendant.

Phillips was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting either victim for five years.

