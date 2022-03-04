Jack Lister who has been jailed after he was convicted of a number of offences, including rape and sexual assault. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who raped two women in Thetford Forest after meeting them online went onto defraud six others after creating fake accounts on a number of dating apps.

Jack Lister is now facing 16 years in jail for what was described as "extremely serious offences of the utmost gravity".

Police were contacted on December 18, 2020, after Lister raped a 20 year-old woman after meeting her on an online dating app.

Following an extensive investigation, officers traced a further victim aged 19, who said she too had been raped by Lister in an area of Thetford Forest in August 2020.

As part of the police probe, Lister’s mobile phone was searched and a number of indecent images and extreme pornography was discovered.

Lister, of Landseer Drive, Downham Market, was found guilty of three counts of rape against one of the women and one count of rape against another.

The unanimous verdicts followed a trial at King’s Lynn Crown Court in January during which he was also convicted of sexual assault.

Lister had pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud and one count of blackmail at the start of the trial.

While he had previously admitted making indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornographic images.

The charges relate to a number of incidents between March 2020 and November 2020 when Lister created fake accounts on a number of online dating apps.

During this period Lister contacted six different women, some of whom agreed to meet with him.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on Thursday (March 3), where prosecutor Andrew Thompson said Lister encouraged the women to send him money on a number of separate occasions, making up scenarios as to why he needed it.

He would strike up a personal relationship with the women and get them to send intimate images or videos of them to him.

Lister would then use these to threaten the victims into sending him money.

Mr Thompson said the combination of offences and victims put his offending into a higher category as well as the impact on the victims themselves.

Passing an extended sentence made up of 16 years custody and four years on licence, Recorder Guy Ayers said Lister had an "appalling attitude towards women" and represented a significant risk of serious harm to women.

He said Lister had also "targeted" women "extracted" money from them and had "no respect for them whatsoever".

Recorder Ayers also praised the bravery of the victims in coming forward following a "terrible ordeal".

Lesley Bates, for Lister, said he was to be sentenced for a "large number of extremely serious offences of the utmost gravity".

She said he realised he was facing a "lengthy custodial sentence" adding that the offending "came out of nowhere" over eight months in 2020.

She described him as a "troubled" young man who had suffered significant trauma as a result of abuse he himself had experienced earlier in his life from his father.

In terms of the fraud matters she said these "were not particularly sophisticated offences" and insisted he was not living a "lavish lifestyle" at the time.

Speaking after sentence, Investigating officer DC James Smith said: “Lister’s actions will have a lasting impact on the victims, who have shown tremendous bravery in coming forward and giving evidence in court.

“I would like to thank them for their courage and strength in supporting this prosecution and I hope today’s sentence will offer some closure to all of those effected by his actions.”

Detective Inspector Richard Weller added: “I hope this case demonstrates that Norfolk Police will do whatever we can to bring offenders who victimise women in this way to justice.

"I wish to pay tribute to the team of detectives who did an outstanding job in successfully building this case for the victims.”

Lister was also made the subject of a restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the victims for 12 years as well as a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, also for 12 years.