Man made threats to hurt ex-partner's father

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:23 AM November 29, 2021
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Callum Quinton has been jailed at Norwich Crown Court over threats he made to father of his ex-partner. - Credit: Archant

A man threatened to hurt the father of his former partner after she broke up with him, a court has heard.

Callum Quinton, 25, had been in a relationship with his partner for six weeks until she returned to her father’s home in North Walsham when they split up.

Norwich Crown Court heard Quinton blamed his ex-partner’s father for the break-up and made threats to him as a result of the break-up.

David Ryan, prosecuting, said Quinton sent him messages on Facebook blaming him for taking “your daughter away from me”. He said: “I’m going to get you  tonight” and urged him to “get ready”.

Mr Ryan said Quinton sent more than 80 messages to the victim over a 70 minute period on June 19 this year.

Police were contacted and Quinton, who has an "extensive criminal record", including offences against the person, public disorder and drugs offences, was arrested.

Quinton, of School Close, North Walsham, appeared at court on Monday (November 29) having previously admitted sending a communication conveying a threatening message on June 19 this year.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Jailing him for six months, Recorder Guy Ayers said Quinton had been “most aggressive” in his contact with the victim and insisted a “short, sharp shock” of custody was what was needed given his previous poor compliance with court orders. 

In mitigation, Rob Pollington said alcohol played a significant part in his “decision making” in the incident.

Mr Pollington said Quinton “took umbrage” with something he heard his former partner’s father say and then decided to call him.

He said his client recognised it was the “drunken ramblings” of someone heavily under the influence of alcohol who acted like an “idiot”.

Mr Pollington said his client has mental health issues including ADHD and severe depression.

Quinton was also given a two-year restraining orders banning him from contacting the victim.


