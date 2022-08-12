Jay Aherne has been jailed for possession of a knife at a pub in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Customers at a Norfolk pub helped restrain a drunk man who confronted them with a large kitchen knife.

Jay Aherne, 27, had returned to the Alexandra pub in Victoria Road, Great Yarmouth, with the weapon after he was ejected following an earlier altercation with another customer at the pub, during which he was hit.

Norwich Crown Court heard Aherne, who had blood on him, was swearing, being aggressive and was "brandishing the knife in his hand".

Jonathan Rosen, prosecuting, said: "Other customers detained him until police could be called."

Aherne had been drinking at the pub with his father after he had bet on the Grand National horse racing event on April 9 this year.

When police arrived Aherne was found to have the weapon on him.

Mr Rosen said the knife was "brandished in circumstances where there was a risk of serious disorder".

When interviewed by police Aherne could not remember much about the incident due to his level of intoxication.

He said he had been drinking double vodkas at the pub.

Aherne, of Victoria Road, Yarmouth, appeared in court on Friday (August 12) for sentencing, having previously admitted possessing a knife in a public place.

Jailing Aherne for eight months, Judge Anthony Bate said the offence was "so serious, only immediate custody could be justified".

Judge Bate said in cases like this, where weapons were taken out, "the consequences for a tragic outcome are only too well known and familiar to this court".

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Aherne, who was of previous good character, has a "great degree of shame and remorse" following the incident.

He said Aherne had been "drinking heavily" in the pub on the day.

Mr Pollington said the defendant had been in the pub with his father and had an altercation with another man in the pub and was "struck by that male".

He said Aherne, who was bleeding, was ejected from the pub and had been trying to get back into get his father out before going back to get a knife.

Aherne, said Mr Pollington, could offer no explanation as to his behaviour and "wants the opportunity to prove this was a one-off blip".